Hurlburt Field upgrades fitness center equipment

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla.— Air Commandos can now enhance their combat readiness with the latest gym equipment installed across the 1st Special Operations Wing fitness facilities at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28-30, 2025.



Aimed at building a more resilient force, the Aderholt, Commando and Riptide Fitness Centers replaced various weight-lifting and cardio machines with new athletic equipment, encouraging physical activity among Air Commandos and their families.



“The new fitness equipment being installed is a much needed addition to the Air Force Special Operations Command mission; we have many units that have to be ready at a moment's notice and the new additions allow them to stay ready for whatever the Air Force needs,” said a 1 SOW noncommissioned officer and patron of the Commando Fitness Center. “Investing in the base like this is an investment in our members, which is the Air Force’s greatest asset.”



According to a 1 SOW fitness technician responsible for maintaining the equipment, the purpose for the replacements was two fold: ensuring equipment safety and providing high-quality resources for users. Some of the new machines installed included ellipticals, dumbbells, weight racks, treadmills and upright bikes.



A 1 SOW fitness specialist stated the new equipment improves the available fitness resources and reinforces the commitment to the health, readiness and well-being of the Hurlburt community.



“Over the course of a week, we’ve replaced and installed approximately $91,000 in new gym equipment to support Air Commandos and their families,” said the fitness specialist. “It’s important for us to cultivate an environment that encourages physical growth, development and morale; it's clear that this effort has been successful, as seen in the wear and tear of the equipment we’ve replaced.”



The facilities repurposed the old equipment across the base, allowing various units to claim them on a first-come, first-serve basis to use within their internal gyms.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2025 Date Posted: 02.04.2025 08:51 Story ID: 490035 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurlburt Field upgrades fitness center equipment, by A1C Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.