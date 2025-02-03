A U.S. Air Force fitness journeyman assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing programs a treadmill at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 29, 2025. The 1 SOW equipped its fitness facilities with new gym equipment to enhance Air Commando’s readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8854293
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-KO751-1060
|Resolution:
|5399x8098
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurlburt Field upgrades fitness center equipment [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hurlburt Field upgrades fitness center equipment
No keywords found.