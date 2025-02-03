Hurlburt Field upgrades fitness center equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing and a contractor transport new gym equipment at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 29, 2025. The Aderholt, Commando and Riptide Fitness Centers installed new gym equipment to provide Air Commandos with high-quality resources, ensuring they remain physically fit and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)