A U.S. Airman assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing and a contractor transport new gym equipment at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 29, 2025. The Aderholt, Commando and Riptide Fitness Centers installed new gym equipment to provide Air Commandos with high-quality resources, ensuring they remain physically fit and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)
|01.29.2025
|02.04.2025 08:48
|8854296
|250129-F-KO751-1116
|5315x7972
|2.67 MB
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|2
|0
Hurlburt Field upgrades fitness center equipment
