U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, speaks with a parish member during a fellowship event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 26, 2025. The event allowed Airmen and their families to connect, strengthen their spiritual resilience, and foster community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8854279
|VIRIN:
|250126-F-RR422-1386
|Resolution:
|6769x4513
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts Maj. Gen. Trent Davis [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.