Spangdahlem AB hosts Maj. Gen. Trent Davis

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, speaks with a parish member during a fellowship event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 26, 2025. The event allowed Airmen and their families to connect, strengthen their spiritual resilience, and foster community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)