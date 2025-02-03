Spangdahlem AB hosts Maj. Gen. Trent Davis

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, presents a challenge coin to Airman Elijah Begin, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2025. Begin received the coin for his dedication to Chapel programs, where he volunteers monthly to teach the Protestant Children’s Church, support the Breakaway Single Airmen Ministry, and lead faith-based events that have impacted hundreds of Saber families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8854287
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-RR422-1451
|Resolution:
|6310x4207
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
