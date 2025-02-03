Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB hosts Maj. Gen. Trent Davis [Image 4 of 5]

    Spangdahlem AB hosts Maj. Gen. Trent Davis

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, presents a challenge coin to Airman Elijah Begin, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2025. Begin received the coin for his dedication to Chapel programs, where he volunteers monthly to teach the Protestant Children’s Church, support the Breakaway Single Airmen Ministry, and lead faith-based events that have impacted hundreds of Saber families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 08:32
    Photo ID: 8854287
    VIRIN: 250127-F-RR422-1451
    Resolution: 6310x4207
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts Maj. Gen. Trent Davis [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chapel
    chaplain corps
    chapel corps

