Spangdahlem AB hosts Maj. Gen. Trent Davis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, presents a challenge coin to Airman Elijah Begin, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2025. Begin received the coin for his dedication to Chapel programs, where he volunteers monthly to teach the Protestant Children’s Church, support the Breakaway Single Airmen Ministry, and lead faith-based events that have impacted hundreds of Saber families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)