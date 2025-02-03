Spangdahlem AB hosts Maj. Gen. Trent Davis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, leads a Protestant service at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 26, 2025. The service emphasized faith, resilience, and the importance of spiritual and physical well-being for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)