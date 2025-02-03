Spangdahlem AB hosts Maj. Gen. Trent Davis

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, meets with 52nd Fighter Wing leadership at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2025. The discussion focused on integrating religious support teams into Agile Combat Employment, strengthening host nation partnerships through local faith engagements, and leveraging innovative chapel programs to build resilience and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8854288
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-RR422-1535
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
