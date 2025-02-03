Spangdahlem AB hosts Maj. Gen. Trent Davis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Headquarters U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, listens to a live band during a Protestant service at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 26, 2025. During his visit, Davis led a Protestant service, recognized outstanding Airmen and civilians and met with 52nd Fighter Wing leadership to discuss strengthening spiritual resilience and community support initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)