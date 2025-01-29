34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron undergoes pre-flight checks prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. The United States will continue to assure Allies and partners while simultaneously deterring opportunistic acts of aggression through forward presence and the ability to rapidly respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)