34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

U.S. Air Force Maj. Dmitry Ramirez, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapon systems officer, briefs aircrew prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|01.31.2025
|02.02.2025 04:10
|8851224
|250130-F-DW056-9230
|8256x5263
|2.32 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
