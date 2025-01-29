34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Dmitry Ramirez, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapon systems officer, briefs aircrew prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)