34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick Giambruno, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapon systems officer, prepares to enter a B-1B Lancer prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)