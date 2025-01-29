Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission [Image 4 of 5]

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick Giambruno, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapon systems officer, prepares to enter a B-1B Lancer prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 04:10
    Photo ID: 8851227
    VIRIN: 250130-F-DW056-9329
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force 25-1

