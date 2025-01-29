U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Wasil (right), 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, converses with Lt. Col. Jeffrey Carter, 34th EBS pilot, prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. Bomber Task Force enhances readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 04:10
|Photo ID:
|8851226
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-DW056-9278
|Resolution:
|7869x5225
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.