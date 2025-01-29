34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Wasil (right), 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, converses with Lt. Col. Jeffrey Carter, 34th EBS pilot, prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. Bomber Task Force enhances readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)