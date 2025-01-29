Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission [Image 3 of 5]

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Wasil (right), 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, converses with Lt. Col. Jeffrey Carter, 34th EBS pilot, prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. Bomber Task Force enhances readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 04:10
    Photo ID: 8851226
    VIRIN: 250130-F-DW056-9278
    Resolution: 7869x5225
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force 25-1

