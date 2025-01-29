34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer supports Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joel Hoyer, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapon systems officer, briefs aircrew prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 04:10
|Photo ID:
|8851225
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-DW056-9242
|Resolution:
|7640x5072
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
