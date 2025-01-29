Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Tonri Brown, Deputy Commanding Officer of the 335th Signal Command, and Col. Kurt Page, the Brigade Commander of the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, listen to Mr. Greg Goode give the Training Manegement class at Fort Eisenhower, Ga. on January 11, 2025. Brigade commanders and their teams gathered to discuss and craft a high-quality schedule aimed at optimizing soldier readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)