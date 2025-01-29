Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Tonri Brown, Deputy Commanding Officer of the 335th Signal Command, sat in on the Unit Training Manegement class at Fort Eisenhower, Ga. on January 11, 2025. Brigade commanders and their teams gathered to discuss and craft a high-quality schedule aimed at optimizing soldier readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)