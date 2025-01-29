Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT EISENHOWER, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Mr. Greg Goode came to the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade at Fort Eisenhower, Ga. on January 11, 2025, to give a Unit Training Management class. Brigade commanders and their teams gathered to discuss and craft a high-quality schedule aimed at optimizing soldier readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 17:46
    Photo ID: 8851049
    VIRIN: 250111-A-NT242-1055
    Resolution: 5483x3655
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, US
