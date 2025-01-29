Mr. Greg Goode came to the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade at Fort Eisenhower, Ga. on January 11, 2025, to give a Unit Training Management class. Brigade commanders and their teams gathered to discuss and craft a high-quality schedule aimed at optimizing soldier readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 17:46
|Photo ID:
|8851049
|VIRIN:
|250111-A-NT242-1055
|Resolution:
|5483x3655
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT EISENHOWER, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 359th UTM [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.