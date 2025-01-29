Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Tonri Brown, Deputy Commanding Officer of the 335th Signal Command, speaks to the brigade commanders and their teams during the Training Manegement class at Fort Eisenhower, Ga. on January 11, 2025. Brigade commanders and their teams gathered to discuss and craft a high-quality schedule aimed at optimizing soldier readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)