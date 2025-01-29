Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Kurt Page, the Brigade Commander of the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, explains how Unit Training Management is an important tool to have to his soldiers at Fort Eisenhower, Ga. on January 11, 2025. Brigade commanders and their teams gathered to discuss and craft a high-quality schedule aimed at optimizing soldier readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)