Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Diego Padres Visit USS Maklin Island [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    San Diego Padres Visit USS Maklin Island

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Cote 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    250131-N-UJ449-1250
    Sailors assist Luis Arraez, a first baseman for the San Diego Padres, with removing a Fire Fighter Ensemble on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 31, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Coté)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 8850982
    VIRIN: 250131-N-UJ449-1250
    Resolution: 3977x2651
    Size: 938.8 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Diego Padres Visit USS Maklin Island [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Diego Padres Visit USS Makin Island
    San Diego Padres Visit USS Makin Island
    San Diego Padres Visit USS Makin Island
    San Diego Padres Visit USS Makin Island
    San Diego Padres Visit USS Maklin Island
    San Diego Padres Visit USS Maklin Island
    San Diego Padres Visit USS Makin Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    MLB
    Navy
    USN
    Padres

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download