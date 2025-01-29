San Diego Padres Visit USS Maklin Island

250131-N-UJ449-1250
Sailors assist Luis Arraez, a first baseman for the San Diego Padres, with removing a Fire Fighter Ensemble on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 31, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Coté)
|01.30.2025
|02.01.2025 16:30
|8850982
|250131-N-UJ449-1250
|3977x2651
|938.8 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
