San Diego Padres Visit USS Makin Island

Capt. Jose Arana, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), greets players and staff from the San Diego Padres aboard Makin Island, Jan. 31, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)