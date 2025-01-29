Capt. Jose Arana, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), greets players and staff from the San Diego Padres aboard Makin Island, Jan. 31, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8850980
|VIRIN:
|250131-N-EI127-1068
|Resolution:
|6447x4298
|Size:
|910.08 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, San Diego Padres Visit USS Makin Island [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.