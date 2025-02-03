Padres Players Visit Makin Island

Players from the San Diego Padres visited service members and their families aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 31.



The visit was part of the team’s ongoing community engagement efforts, which include partnerships with military organizations and initiatives aimed at supporting service members and their families throughout the San Diego area.



“The Makin Island Sailors work hard every day, so it is a huge morale boost and form of recognition to receive a visit from a local professional baseball team, such as the San Diego Padres!” said Command Master Chief (CMC) Jorrel Reich, Makin Island’s CMC. “The Sailors were also able to bring their families onboard for this visit, which displays family cohesiveness and an atmosphere that supports families who support our hard-working Sailors. Anything that can bring positivity, joy, and a feeling of appreciation to our Sailors and their families is always a win!”



Capt. Jose Arana, commanding officer of Makin Island, emphasized the importance of community outreach events like this.



“As Makin Island Sailors, we take pride in giving back to the community because San Diego is our home, too,” said Capt. Arana. “Hosting the Padres on board is more than just a visit; it’s a connection between two teams dedicated to this city. Many of our Sailors have deep roots here, and seeing another organization that shares our commitment to the community is truly inspiring!”



During the visit, the players met with service members and their families, taking photos, signing team memorabilia, and sharing words of encouragement. They even got to try on some of the fire fighting gear that the Sailors utilize aboard the ship.



“The best part about the Padres visit was the fact that players of that magnitude, like Manny Machado, came to see what the Makin Island is all about,” said Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Humberto Martinez. “It was awesome to see the Padres organization take the time to show us their appreciation for us not only serving the country, but also the San Diego community.”



Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego.

