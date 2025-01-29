San Diego Padres Visit USS Maklin Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250131-N-UJ449-1220

Manny Machado, a third baseman for the San Diego Padres poses for a photo with crew and fans on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 31, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Coté)