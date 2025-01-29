Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego Padres Visit USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 7]

    San Diego Padres Visit USS Makin Island

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Manny Machado, third baseman for the San Diego Padres, far right, speaks to the crew of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) on the flight deck, Jan. 31, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 8850977
    VIRIN: 250131-N-EI127-1184
    Resolution: 5926x3951
    Size: 780.29 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    San Diego
    Padres
    teamraider

