San Diego Padres Visit USS Makin Island

Manny Machado, third baseman for the San Diego Padres, far right, speaks to the crew of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) on the flight deck, Jan. 31, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)