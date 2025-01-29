PACAF stands up new A6 directorate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Eric Crowell, Pacific Air Forces Cyber Operations and Warfighting Communications (A6) director, delivers closing remarks at the A6 stand-up ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2025. The A6 directorate provides key insights for PACAF’s planning, network architecture, and the implementation of cyber operations, communications, and network policy for operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)