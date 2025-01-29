PACAF stands up new A6 directorate

Pacific Air Forces officially stood up its Cyber Operations and Warfighting Communications Directorate, known as “A6”, on Jan. 31, 2025.



The new directorate consolidates and synchronizes PACAF’s approach to cyber operations, communications, and data strategies, while serving as an advisor to the PACAF commander.



“This standup is a critical step in enhancing PACAF’s warfighting capabilities and technological advantage both in base infrastructure and Agile Combat Employment schemes of maneuver,” said Col. Eric Crowell, PACAF Cyber Operations and Warfighting Communications director. “Our goal is to ensure PACAF remains agile, resilient, and ready to meet emerging threats.”



The A6 provides key insights for PACAF’s planning, network architecture, and the implementation of cyber operations, communications, and network policy for operations.



This addition also underscores a commitment towards strengthening PACAF’s security posture in the Indo-Pacific, while enhancing the command’s readiness in the face of great power competition.

