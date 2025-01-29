Maj. Gen. David Eaglin, Pacific Air Forces Air Operations (A3) director, gives opening remarks in a stand-up ceremony establishing the Pacific Air Forces Cyber Operations and Warfighting Communications (A6) directorate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2025. The ceremony recognizes the decoupling of A6 from the A3 directorate, synchronizing PACAF’s approach to cyber operations, communications, and data strategies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 20:54
|Photo ID:
|8850245
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-JG587-2055
|Resolution:
|4953x2786
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF stands up new A6 directorate [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF stands up new A6 directorate
No keywords found.