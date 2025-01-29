PACAF stands up new A6 directorate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. David Eaglin, Pacific Air Forces Air Operations (A3) director, gives opening remarks in a stand-up ceremony establishing the Pacific Air Forces Cyber Operations and Warfighting Communications (A6) directorate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2025. The ceremony recognizes the decoupling of A6 from the A3 directorate, synchronizing PACAF’s approach to cyber operations, communications, and data strategies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)