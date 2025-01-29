Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF stands up new A6 directorate [Image 1 of 5]

    PACAF stands up new A6 directorate

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Maj. Gen. David Eaglin, Pacific Air Forces Air Operations (A3) director, gives opening remarks in a stand-up ceremony establishing the Pacific Air Forces Cyber Operations and Warfighting Communications (A6) directorate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2025. The ceremony recognizes the decoupling of A6 from the A3 directorate, synchronizing PACAF’s approach to cyber operations, communications, and data strategies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 20:54
    Photo ID: 8850243
    VIRIN: 250131-F-JG587-2032
    Resolution: 5637x3751
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PACAF stands up new A6 directorate

