PACAF stands up new A6 directorate

Col. Eric Crowell, the new Pacific Air Forces Cyber Operations and Warfighting Communications (A6) director, cuts a cake with Maj. Gen. David Eaglin, PACAF Air Operations (A3) director, in a stand-up ceremony establishing the A6 as a stand-alone directorate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2025. The new A6 directorate consolidates and synchronizes PACAF’s approach to cyber operations, communications, and data strategies, while serving as an advisor to the PACAF commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)