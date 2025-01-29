AETC Leaders Observe Cutting-Edge Medical Readiness Training at Camp Bullis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force medics conducted a high-intensity Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) exercise in a chemically contaminated environment on Jan. 31, 2025, at the 59th Medical Readiness Training Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. Wearing Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear, Airmen treated simulated casualties under battlefield conditions to enhance their combat medical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)