    AETC Leaders Observe Cutting-Edge Medical Readiness Training at Camp Bullis

    AETC Leaders Observe Cutting-Edge Medical Readiness Training at Camp Bullis

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Matthew John Braman 

    59th Medical Wing

    CAMP BULLIS, Texas – U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sean Collins, Air Force Medical Command (AFMEDCOM) commander, and Brig. Gen. Eveline Yao, AFMEDCOM chief of staff, visited the 59th Medical Readiness Training Center (MRTC) at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, to observe medical readiness training on 31 Jan. 2025. They were accompanied by senior leaders from the Air Education and Training Command (AETC), the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency (AFMRA), and the Defense Health Agency’s San Antonio Market (SGMED).

    During the visit, attendees received briefings on tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), medical resource planning, and aeromedical evacuation procedures. They observed live simulations demonstrating life-saving techniques under combat conditions and participated in a walkthrough of the “Field of Dreams” site, where trainees navigated obstacles, patient retrieval exercises, and litter carries. The tour also included an intense simulation in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear, testing medical teams' ability to provide care while operating in a chemically contaminated environment.

    The visit concluded with a demonstration at the MRTC flight line, where medical teams practiced patient loading and evacuation procedures. The 59th MRTC provides advanced combat medical training to Air Force medics, ensuring they are prepared to deliver life-saving care in deployed and austere environments. The visit reinforced AETC’s commitment to enhancing medical readiness across the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 18:25
    Story ID: 489906
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US
