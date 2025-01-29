AETC Leaders Observe Cutting-Edge Medical Readiness Training at Camp Bullis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sean Collins, Air Force Medical Command commander, and Brig. Gen. Jason Lennen, Director of Policy and Resources at the Office of the Surgeon General, observed Airmen conducting Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training on Jan. 31, 2025, at the 59th Medical Readiness Training Center. The leaders witnessed firsthand how medical personnel apply life-saving techniques under simulated combat conditions, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)