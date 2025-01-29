Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC Leaders Observe Cutting-Edge Medical Readiness Training at Camp Bullis [Image 3 of 4]

    AETC Leaders Observe Cutting-Edge Medical Readiness Training at Camp Bullis

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew John Braman 

    59th Medical Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sean Collins, Air Force Medical Command commander, and Brig. Gen. Jason Lennen, Director of Policy and Resources at the Office of the Surgeon General, observed Airmen conducting Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training on Jan. 31, 2025, at the 59th Medical Readiness Training Center. The leaders witnessed firsthand how medical personnel apply life-saving techniques under simulated combat conditions, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)

