U.S. Air Force Airmen participated in a field training exercise on Jan. 31, 2025, at the 59th Medical Readiness Training Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. The exercise included tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), patient retrieval drills, and litter carries, preparing medical personnel to provide life-saving care in austere environments. Senior leaders observed the training to assess medical readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)
AETC Leaders Observe Cutting-Edge Medical Readiness Training at Camp Bullis
