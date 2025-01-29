Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC Leaders Observe Cutting-Edge Medical Readiness Training at Camp Bullis [Image 1 of 4]

    AETC Leaders Observe Cutting-Edge Medical Readiness Training at Camp Bullis

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew John Braman 

    59th Medical Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participated in a field training exercise on Jan. 31, 2025, at the 59th Medical Readiness Training Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. The exercise included tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), patient retrieval drills, and litter carries, preparing medical personnel to provide life-saving care in austere environments. Senior leaders observed the training to assess medical readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 18:25
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US
