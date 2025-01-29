U.S. Air Force Airmen and senior leaders attended a medical readiness briefing on Jan. 31, 2025, at the 59th Medical Readiness Training Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. The briefing covered tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), aeromedical evacuation procedures, and medical resource planning, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to medical preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)
AETC Leaders Observe Cutting-Edge Medical Readiness Training at Camp Bullis
