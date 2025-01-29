Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Back Bay Big Band play trumpets during a concert at the Bay Breeze Event Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 24, 2025. The Back Bay Big Band is a jazz band consisting of members who play the trumpet, saxophone, trombone, drums, bass and piano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)