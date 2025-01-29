Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music [Image 6 of 7]

    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing

    Members of the Back Bay Big Band play trumpets during a concert at the Bay Breeze Event Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 24, 2025. The Back Bay Big Band is a jazz band consisting of members who play the trumpet, saxophone, trombone, drums, bass and piano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 8849928
    VIRIN: 250124-F-NO318-1130
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jazz band
    music
    Back Bay Big Band
    local music

