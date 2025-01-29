Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Brockler, 81st Mission Support Group deputy commander and Back Bay Big Band saxophone player, plays the saxophone during a concert at the Bay Breeze Event Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 24, 2025. The Back Bay Big Band was formed in June 2024 by a small group of members who wanted to play music and eventually grew into an 11-member band. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
