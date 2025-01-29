Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daryl Schmitt, 333rd Training Squadron instructor supervisor and Back Bay Big Band digital pianist, turns his music page during a live performance at the Bay Breeze Event Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 24, 2025. The Back Bay Big Band was formed with members associated in the Keesler community and benefits the base and its veterans in the community with local music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)