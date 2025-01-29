Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music

    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Brockler, 81st Mission Support Group deputy commander and Back Bay Big Band saxophone player, shows an audience member how to play the triangle during a concert at the Bay Breeze Event Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 24, 2025. The Back Bay Big Band was formed with members associated with the Keesler community and benefits the base and its veterans in the community with local music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 8849929
    VIRIN: 250124-F-NO318-1173
    Resolution: 4583x3056
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music, by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jazz band
    music
    Back Bay Big Band
    local music

