Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Brockler, 81st Mission Support Group deputy commander and Back Bay Big Band saxophone player, shows an audience member how to play the triangle during a concert at the Bay Breeze Event Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 24, 2025. The Back Bay Big Band was formed with members associated with the Keesler community and benefits the base and its veterans in the community with local music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)