Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Brockler, 81st Mission Support Group deputy commander and Back Bay Big Band saxophone player, plays the saxophone during a concert at the Bay Breeze Event Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 24, 2025. The Back Bay Big Band was formed in June 2024 by a small group of members who wanted to play music and eventually grew into an 11-member band. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 8849925
    VIRIN: 250124-F-NO318-1091
    Resolution: 4650x3322
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music
    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music
    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music
    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music
    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music
    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music
    Back Bay Big Band: Unity through music

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jazz band
    music
    Back Bay Big Band
    local music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download