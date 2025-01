Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Indiana Guardsmen Support Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Sgt. Ruby Starrett, with the 381st Military Police Company, oversees her team as they board a bus with their protective gear during a time-sensitive practical training exercise, Jan. 20, 2025, outside of Audi Field near Washington. Approximately 140 Indiana National Guard soldiers supported the 60th presidential inauguration, joining around 8,000 National Guard soldiers from across 40 states and territories who were in Washington to provide support for the historic event. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)