Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Indiana Guardsmen Support Presidential Inauguration

Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Christopher White, with the 384th Military Police Company, and Sgt. Christianna Piercy, with the 38th Military Police Company, observes as their platoon boards a bus with their protective gear during a time-sensitive practical training exercise, Jan. 20, 2025, outside of Audi Field near Washington. Approximately 140 Indiana National Guard soldiers supported the 60th presidential inauguration, joining around 8,000 National Guard soldiers from across the country who were in Washington to provide support for the historic event. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)