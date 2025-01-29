Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Indiana Guardsmen Support Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Dennis Popp, with the 38th Military Police Company, boosts his team’s morale as they prepare to board a bus with their protective gear during a time-sensitive practical training exercise, Jan. 20, 2025, outside of Audi Field near Washington. Approximately 140 Indiana National Guard soldiers supported the 60th presidential inauguration, joining around 8,000 National Guard soldiers from across the country who were in Washington to provide support for the historic event. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)