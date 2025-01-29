Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Indiana Guardsmen Support Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Sgt. Skyler Schendt | Indiana National Guard Sgt. Christianna Piercy, with the 38th Military Police Company,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Skyler Schendt | Indiana National Guard Sgt. Christianna Piercy, with the 38th Military Police Company, encourages her fellow soldiers as they board a bus with their protective gear during a time-sensitive practical training exercise, Jan. 20, 2025, outside of Audi Field near Washington. Approximately 140 Indiana National Guard soldiers supported the 60th presidential inauguration, joining around 8,000 National Guard soldiers from across 40 states and territories who were in Washington to provide support for the historic event. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt) see less | View Image Page

The nation’s capital buzzed with anticipation as thousands gathered for the 60th presidential inauguration.



Among the forces standing ready behind the scenes were approximately 140 Indiana National Guard soldiers, prepared to respond at a moment’s notice. Their presence, training and unwavering readiness underscored the critical role they played in ensuring a smooth and secure event.



For these Hoosier Guardsmen, this inauguration, aka PI60, was more than a mission; it was an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, refine communication networks and reaffirm Indiana’s reputation as a force ready for any challenge.



These soldiers, hailing from the 38th Military Police Company, 939th Military Police Detachment, 381st Military Police Company, 384th Military Police Company, and 81st Troop Command, partnered with the Tennessee National Guard as part of a joint quick reaction force in support of the U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Marshals.



The preparation, teamwork and readiness of Indiana National Guard troops helped to ensure a peaceful transition of power at the nation’s capital.



“We had a great working relationship with the Tennessee National Guard command team, their commander, and first sergeant,” said 1st Sgt. Michael Svoboda, the first sergeant for Indiana’s inauguration team. “We had great communication roles with them. We shared living quarters and coordinated seamlessly on responsibilities."



During the inauguration and the days leading up to it, clear communication played a key role in coordination. Effective interoperability between Guardsmen and civilian authorities helped ensure mission success. The Indiana National Guard maintained strong communication capabilities, enabling efficient execution if the QRF were required.

One of the Hoosier soldiers driving these communications forward was Danville, Indiana native, Staff Sgt. Anthony Canaday, who is an Indiana National Guard network communications systems specialist. He served as the Defense Support of Civilian Authorities emergency communications planner during the inauguration mission.



“My role was critical because we had multiple federal, state, and local agencies working together,” Canaday said. “Traditional military communications don’t always integrate well with civilian systems, so we had to rely on public safety communication capabilities that our soldiers are trained not just to operate, but to program and optimize.”



The communication team’s responsibilities extended beyond Indiana's own operations. One of the key challenges during the mission involved ensuring seamless communication across multiple states and agencies.



“We programmed all the radios to ensure they worked on the National Capital Region trunk (communications) system,” Canaday explained. “We made sure they were encrypted for security and facilitated direct communication between the National Guard Bureau, First Army, FEMA and local law enforcement. Even though Indiana wasn’t actively deployed for civil disturbance, we ensured that our readiness was at the highest level.”



Indiana National Guard personnel played a vital role in assisting with the programming or encryption process, ensuring interoperability and strengthening partnerships through cross-training. This collaboration helped improve readiness for future missions.



“Everything is a communication exercise,” Canaday said. “We are always testing and I think we have to just raise the importance and awareness of how imperative communication is.”



Each military police unit underwent extensive training before deployment, ensuring they could integrate effectively upon arrival. Sgt. Ruby Starrett, a military policeman with the 381st Military Police Company from Lafayette, Indiana, emphasized the dedication of the Hoosier team.



“I believe we were extremely successful in overcoming differences and showing that Indiana is a well-oiled machine with units that can work together seamlessly to accomplish the mission,” Starrett said.



For Svoboda, maintaining motivation during an extended standby mission was a primary concern.



“The biggest fear in a QRF mission is keeping soldiers engaged when they aren’t being activated,” Svoboda said. “But the NCOs and officers kept their motivation high. The soldiers understood the importance of readiness. Their job wasn’t about what they were doing, but what they might have to do at a moment’s notice.”



Their readiness was put to the test in time-sensitive exercises.



“One of our ROC (rehearsal of concept) drills caught us off guard, and we still had two platoons fully geared up and on buses in just over six minutes,” Svoboda recalled. “That level of professionalism and commitment impressed everyone, from senior enlisted leaders to National Guard Bureau leadership.”



Indiana’s reputation as a highly trained, disciplined force is well established.



“I’ve been to Iraq, Afghanistan, Haiti and Cuba,” Svoboda said. “Indiana has never failed on a mission. Every time we deploy, we receive recognition for our professionalism and capability. That tradition continued with PI60.”



Reflecting on the mission, Canaday summed up the experience: “Everyone came together. We learned valuable lessons and built partnerships that will only strengthen our readiness for future operations. Indiana was ready, and we proved that once again.”



The Indiana National Guard soldiers remained in a constant state of readiness, exemplifying the discipline, training and professionalism that has become a hallmark of the force. The effectiveness of their preparation and teamwork was recognized at the highest levels, reinforcing Indiana's reputation as a force multiplier in critical national missions.



The Hoosier Guardsmen returned home from PI60 with heads held high, knowing they had upheld Indiana’s tradition of excellence. While their role was one of readiness, their performance demonstrated why Indiana remains a trusted and respected component of the National Guard.