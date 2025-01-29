Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Indiana Guardsmen Support Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 6]

    Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Indiana Guardsmen Support Presidential Inauguration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Sgt. Christianna Piercy, with the 38th Military Police Company, encourages her fellow soldiers as they board a bus with their protective gear during a time-sensitive practical training exercise, Jan. 20, 2025, outside of Audi Field near Washington. Approximately 140 Indiana National Guard soldiers supported the 60th presidential inauguration, joining around 8,000 National Guard soldiers from across 40 states and territories who were in Washington to provide support for the historic event. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 8849349
    VIRIN: 250120-Z-NX058-1039
    Resolution: 6062x4041
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Indiana Guardsmen Support Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indiana National Guard
    INNG
    NGPI60
    Inauguration2025
    ReadyToServe
    60thInuguration

