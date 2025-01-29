Wayne E. Mayer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From Top, Chief Personnel Specialist Candelario Contreras, from Austin, Texas, hands a box of celery to Operations Specialist 1st Class Dustin Davies, from Dayton, Ohio, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)