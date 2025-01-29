Wayne E. Mayer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) heave on a tending line during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)