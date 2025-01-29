Wayne E. Mayer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Navy Counselor 1st Class Tyler Cardenas, from Long Beach, California, moves boxes of fresh produce aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 22:21
|Photo ID:
|8848568
|VIRIN:
|250128-N-VM650-2236
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|745.33 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
