Wayne E. Mayer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Matthews, from Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands, attaches a pelican hook to the sliding padeye aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)