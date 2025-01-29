Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Mayer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    Wayne E. Mayer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Matthews, from Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands, attaches a pelican hook to the sliding padeye aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 22:21
    Photo ID: 8848566
    VIRIN: 250128-N-VM650-2122
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 996.77 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    DDG
    Replenishment at sea (RAS)
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187)

