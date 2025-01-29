Wayne E. Mayer Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Erwinn Garrett, from Houston, Texas, uses hand signals to communicate the distance of a pallet from the Standard Underway Replenishment Fixture aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)