Nimitz Conducts a RAS

Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) handle phone-and-distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 30, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)