Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

Sailors prepare an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 for launch on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 30, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)